Scott statement on Lydon’s nomination for U.S. Attorney for the District of S.C.

Today, U.S. Senator Tim Scott (R-SC) released the following statement after the president announced the nomination of Sherri Lydon for U.S. Attorney for the District of South Carolina:

“I was proud to recommend the President nominate Clemson and University of South Carolina alumna Sherri Lydon, to serve as United States Attorney for the District of South Carolina. From establishing her own law firm to serving as a federal prosecutor, Ms. Lydon possesses an incredible amount of experience that will serve our state and our nation well. I hope to see her nomination swiftly confirmed by the Senate.”