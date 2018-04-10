Job Opening: Sales Executive
by Staff Reports | April 10, 2018 9:32 am
The Manning Times is seeking a self-motivated sales executive to join our team. Ideal candidate must have reliable transportation and be goal-oriented. Sales experience preferred. Competitive pay. Send resume to manningsctimes@gmail.com or drop off at 230 E. Boyce St. in Manning.
