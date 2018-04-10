Jerry Hightower Smith

Jerry Hightower Smith ,79, died Friday, April 6, 2018. She was born June 6, 1938 to the late George Washington Hightower and the late Ira Mae Wade Hightower. She was preceded in death by a son, Hugh Smith; her husband, Hubert A. Smith; two sisters, Joyce Kizer, Ruth Weeks; and a brother, Joe Hightower.

She is survived by her children, Susan Oswald (Danny), Greg Smith (Jan), Jimmy Smith (Janet) and Carol A. Smith; eight grandchildren, David Smith, Cameron Oswald, Dylan Oswald, Patrick Smith, Sarah Massengale, Rebekah Massengale, Daniel Smith and Jordan Smith; a great-grandchild, Morgan Smith; and a brother, Bobby Hightower.

A funeral service was held Sunday, April 8, 2018 at Thompson Funeral Home Chapel in Orangeburg.

Please sign the family’s online guest book at www.thompsonfh.net.