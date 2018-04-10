Gail Dixon Richardson

MANNING – Gail Dixon Richardson, 70, wife of Ralph O’Neil Richardson Jr., went to be with her Heavenly Father on Sunday, April 8, 2018, at her home.

Born July 20, 1947, in Greenville, she was a daughter of the late Homer William Dixon and the late Helen Pettett Dixon. She attended Clemson University and was a dental assistant for Dr. Ray Langston for more than 35 years. She loved spending time with her grandchildren, playing bridge, watching her Clemson Tigers and her Wednesday morning Bible study. She was a member of Clarendon Baptist Church.

She is survived by her husband of Manning; two sons, Robert Lee Richardson (Erin) of Orangeburg and John O’Neil Richardson (Ashley) of Simpsonville; six grandchildren, John Tyler Richardson, Stephen Brison Ardis, Montgomery Walker Richardson, Alexander Dixon Richardson, Hazel Elizabeth Richardson and Sydney Dawn Richardson; and her sister, Dorothy Petropoulos of Greenville.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by two brothers, George Odes “Butch” Dillard and Homer William “Dicky” Dixon, Jr.

A funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. Wednesday, April 11, 2018, at Clarendon Baptist Church with the Rev. Mike DeCosta officiating. Burial will follow in St. Paul Cemetery in Summerton.

Pallbearers will include Tyler Richardson, Richard Dixon, Richard Taylor, Dr. Ray Langston, James Richburg, William Locklair and J.D. Duke.

Visitation will be held from 5 to 7 p.m. Tuesday, April 10, 2018, at Stephens Funeral Home.

Memorials may be made to Clarendon Baptist Church Building Fund, P.O. Box 307, Alcolu, SC 29001.

Stephens Funeral Home and Crematory, 304 N. Church St. in Manning, is in charge of arrangements, (803) 435-2179. www.stephensfuneralhome.org