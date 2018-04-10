Clarendon County Adult Education

Clarendon County Adult Education will hold registration for new students at the Manning location, the F.E. DuBose Career Center, on Monday. Sessions will take place at 8:30 a.m. or 5 p.m. and will last about three hours. Participants will complete enrollment packets, placement testing and begin the orientation process. This is our final new student registration session of the school year. For more information, call Director Lisa Justice at (803) 473-2531.