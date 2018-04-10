CCGOP Monthly Meeting
by Cindy Risher | April 10, 2018 4:44 pm
The Clarendon County GOP will hold their monthly meeting this Thursday at Cornerstone Fellowship Free Will Baptist Church, 2116 Greeleyville Hwy in Manning. Doors open at 6, dinner at 6:30 (donations accepted), meeting 7-8 p.m. Six young guest speakers from across the state have confirmed. Please come and bring a guest.
