Pet of the Day: Onyx

Last Updated: March 29, 2018 at 9:29 am

Onyx is a 1-year-old, male, black, domestic shorthair cat. He is current on his shots, has been neutered and has tested negative for Feline Leukemia and AIDS. He is a cutie pie that loves to be petted. If you’re interested in this sweet boy, you can fill out an adoption application at www.ASecondChanceAnimalShelter.com, and get preapproved.