Pet of the Day: Onyx
by Staff Reports | April 9, 2018 6:11 am
Last Updated: March 29, 2018 at 9:29 am
Onyx is a 1-year-old, male, black, domestic shorthair cat. He is current on his shots, has been neutered and has tested negative for Feline Leukemia and AIDS. He is a cutie pie that loves to be petted. If you’re interested in this sweet boy, you can fill out an adoption application at www.ASecondChanceAnimalShelter.com, and get preapproved.
No comments yet.
By submitting a comment you grant Manning Live a perpetual license to reproduce your words and name/web site in attribution. Inappropriate and irrelevant comments will be removed at an admin’s discretion. Your email is used for verification purposes only, it will never be shared.