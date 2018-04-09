Mobile Library Schedule: Monday, April 9
by Staff Reports | April 9, 2018 5:32 am
Last Updated: March 29, 2018 at 9:34 am
The Harvin Clarendon County Mobile Library wil stop from 2-4 p.m. today in the old Summerton Piggly parking lot. For more information, call (803) 435-8633.
No comments yet.
By submitting a comment you grant Manning Live a perpetual license to reproduce your words and name/web site in attribution. Inappropriate and irrelevant comments will be removed at an admin’s discretion. Your email is used for verification purposes only, it will never be shared.