LMA shows appreciation for first responders

Laurence Manning students surprised Sheriff Tim Baxley, the fire service and other first responders on March 28, delivering homemade cards and cookies to show appreciation for all the emergency personnel do.

“It was great!” said Baxley enthusiastically. “We were not expecting them to show up and we happened to look out the window and see a whole crowd of kids getting o a bus and we were summoned to come to the front and we did.”

Outside, LMA Headmaster Dr. Spencer Jordan and the students met the first responders and Baxley with excitement. they said they wanted to show their appreciation to law enforcement and re service officers because no one can ever say “thank you” enough.

The LMA lower school made the thank you cards, while the middle and upper schools made the cookies. Baxley thanked the students and then gave them directives to stay in school and to always do the right thing.

Jordan said the visit was inspired by the school’s morning chapel time. He said the students had been discussing that morning how they could show their appreciation, and seven students suggested they go in person to deliver the homemade items. those seven students then decided to

extend the invitation to others to join them, and within minutes the number of students wanting to go exploded to 70. us, a school bus was needed.

“It was certainly a surprise and we appreciate all the kids coming and presenting the cards and cookies,” said Clarendon County Fire Chief Frances Richbourg on behalf of the sheriff’s department. “We want to say a special thank you to each and every one of them.”