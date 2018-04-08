Pet of the Day: Butters

Last Updated: March 29, 2018 at 9:57 am

Butters is a 1-year-old female, light brown tabby, domestic, short-hair cat. She is litter box trained and loves other cats. She is current on her vaccines, has been spayed and has tested negative for Feline Leukemia and AIDS. Come by A Second Chance Animal Shelter and meet this sweet girl and her sister Jasmine. Office hours are 9 a.m. to 3:30 a.m. Tuesday through Saturday.