McMaster orders flags at state buildings to be flown half-staff

Gov. Henry McMaster has ordered that flags on all state buildings be flown at half-staff from sunrise to sunset on Monday in tribute to Col. Shannon Dale Hallman of the Saluda County Sheriff’s Office. Hallman, 29, was killed Friday in a vehicle wreck while en route to assist with the apprehension of armed suspects. McMaster has requested that flags over buildings of the political subdivisions of the state be flown similarly at half-staff for Hallman.