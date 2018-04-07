MLK clean-up postponed due to threat of thunderstorms
by Staff Reports | April 7, 2018 5:54 am
Last Updated: April 7, 2018 at 10:59 am
An event planned for 10 a.m. today in which residents were asked to come clean up downtown Manning in honor of Martin Luther King Jr. as been postponed due to the threat of thunderstorms. The city will announce aother time and date soon.
