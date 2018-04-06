Pet of the Day: Buffet
by Staff Reports | April 6, 2018 6:11 am
Last Updated: March 29, 2018 at 7:11 am
Buffet is a 1.5-yer-old female, black domestic short hair cat.
She is very curious and loves attention! She is current on her shots, been spayed and tested negative for feline leukemia and AIDS. If you’re interested in this sweet girl you can fill out an adoption application at www.ASecondChanceAnimalShelter.com, and get preapproved.
No comments yet.
By submitting a comment you grant Manning Live a perpetual license to reproduce your words and name/web site in attribution. Inappropriate and irrelevant comments will be removed at an admin’s discretion. Your email is used for verification purposes only, it will never be shared.