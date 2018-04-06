Pet of the Day: Buffet

Buffet is a 1.5-yer-old female, black domestic short hair cat.

She is very curious and loves attention! She is current on her shots, been spayed and tested negative for feline leukemia and AIDS. If you’re interested in this sweet girl you can fill out an adoption application at www.ASecondChanceAnimalShelter.com, and get preapproved.