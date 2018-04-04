Saints participate in SC High School Bass Challenge

Two teams represented Clarendon Hall in February in the South Carolina High School Bass Challenge, a part of the South Carolina Lower State BASS High school Tournament Trail. Coached by Robbie Richburg and Danny Shanz, the two teams performed well in their first tournament. Gage Richburg and Olivia Wilson placed fourth out of 95 boats and only missed third place by 4 ounces. Hunter Richburg and Christian Higbe also placed in the Top 20.