Robert Dye McNair

Last Updated: April 4, 2018 at 3:52 pm

ALCOLU – Robert Dye McNair, 95, widower of Frances Wilson McNair, died Tuesday, April 3, 2018, at Palmetto Health Tuomey. Born December 2, 1922, in Jesup, GA, he was a son of the late William Hill McNair and the late Mildred Dye McNair. He was a 1940 graduate of Gable High School and a 1948 graduate of Clemson College. He was a US Army veteran of WWII and the Korean War. He was a retired SC County Agent for Clemson Extension. He was a lifelong member of New Harmony Presbyterian Church where he served as Sunday school teacher, treasurer, Deacon and ruling Elder. He is survived by his daughter, Evelyn Clareece Dixon; a grandson, Austin Haley (Sarah), both of Florence; a brother, William Hill “Billy” McNair, Jr.; a sister-in-law, Anne Tuttle McNair, both of Gable; a brother-in-law, Thomas Reese Wilson, Jr. of Alcolu; many nieces and nephews; and devoted caregiver, Beth Evans of Alcolu. In addition to his wife and parents, he was preceded in death by a brother, John Carroll McNair; three sisters-in-law, Janet Nettles McNair, Jane Bagnal Wilson and Margaret McFaddin Wilson; and a brother-in-law, John Joe Wilson. A funeral service will be held at 2 p.m. on Friday, April 6, 2018, at New Harmony Presbyterian Church with the Rev. Dr. Gordon Reed and the Rev. Michael Brown officiating. Burial will follow in the DuRant-New Harmony Cemetery. Pallbearers will be John Carroll McNair, Jr., William Bruce McNair, Robert Lynn McNair, Carl Eugene Sohl, Thomas Reese Wilson III and John Joe Wilson, Jr. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service from 1 to 2 p.m. at New Harmony Presbyterian Church. Memorials may be made to New Harmony Presbyterian Church or to DuRant-New Harmony Cemetery Fund, 1174 New Harmony Church Road, Alcolu, SC 29001. Stephens Funeral Home & Crematory, 304 N. Church Street, Manning, is in charge of arrangements, (803) 435-2179. www.stephensfuneralhome.org