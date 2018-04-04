Monthly Democratic Party Meeting
by Submitted via Email | April 4, 2018 11:58 am
Last Updated: April 4, 2018 at 11:01 am
The Clarendon County Democratic Party will meet at Bassard Pond House, 4162 Rev. J.W. Carter Road, Summerton at 7 p.m. Thursday. All candidates that filed and have opposition for the June Primary are invited to come and make a few remarks.
No comments yet.
By submitting a comment you grant Manning Live a perpetual license to reproduce your words and name/web site in attribution. Inappropriate and irrelevant comments will be removed at an admin’s discretion. Your email is used for verification purposes only, it will never be shared.