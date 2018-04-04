David A. LaFosse

SUMMERTON – David Armand La Fosse, 78, died on Tuesday, April 3, 2018, at Palmetto Health Richland. Born January 10, 1940, in Fitchburg, MA, he was a son of the late Armand La Fosse and the late Margaret Bryant La Fosse. He was a US Air Force veteran of the Vietnam War. He was a member of the Veterans of Foreign Wars and he was a retired airline pilot for Tower Air. One of his joys in life was taking people on their first flight in his cherished J-3 Cub Airplane. He attended Summerton Baptist Church and St. Matthias Episcopal Church. He is survived by his daughter, Carol La Fosse; his son, Adrian La Fosse, both of Columbia; the mother of his children, Nina La Fosse of Comfort, TX; a sister, Patricia M. Wilbur (Carl) of East Templeton, MA; a nephew and three nieces. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his son, Armand La Fosse. A graveside service will be held at 11 a.m. on Saturday, April 7, 2018, at St. Paul Cemetery in Summerton with the Rev. Rob Pierce officiating. Visitation will be held from 5 to 7 p.m. on Friday, April 6, 2018, at Stephens Funeral Home. Memorials may be made to the Disabled American Veterans, www.dav.org. Stephens Funeral Home & Crematory, 304 N. Church Street, Manning, is in charge of arrangements, (803) 435-2179. www.stephensfuneralhome.org