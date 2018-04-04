Clarendon Pride takes championship

The Clarendon County Recreation Department’s Clarendon Pride Basketball team concluded its championship season Feb. 16 at Weldon Auditorium in Manning.

The Pride finished with a 9-1 record to take this year’s championship. Team members include JoQuarius Miller, Tristan Washington, Silvester Dozier, Deondre Hilton, Chi’Quan Giles, Jamari Wilson, James Dinkins, Jamon Brock and Lavonte James. Marty Lemon served as head coach, assisted by Shawn Taylor and JoJo Miller.

Lemon said he would like to thank the players for their hard work and dedication, as well as the parents, family and community for all their support.