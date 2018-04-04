Clarendon Pride takes championship
by Submitted via Email | April 4, 2018 11:40 am
The Clarendon County Recreation Department’s Clarendon Pride Basketball team concluded its championship season Feb. 16 at Weldon Auditorium in Manning.
The Pride finished with a 9-1 record to take this year’s championship. Team members include JoQuarius Miller, Tristan Washington, Silvester Dozier, Deondre Hilton, Chi’Quan Giles, Jamari Wilson, James Dinkins, Jamon Brock and Lavonte James. Marty Lemon served as head coach, assisted by Shawn Taylor and JoJo Miller.
Lemon said he would like to thank the players for their hard work and dedication, as well as the parents, family and community for all their support.
No comments yet.
By submitting a comment you grant Manning Live a perpetual license to reproduce your words and name/web site in attribution. Inappropriate and irrelevant comments will be removed at an admin’s discretion. Your email is used for verification purposes only, it will never be shared.