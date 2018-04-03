The Rev. William Murray Gibbons

TURBEVILLE – The Rev. William Murray Gibbons, 85, died peacefully April 1, 2018, at his home, after an illness.

Born in Clarendon County, he was a son of the late William Levi Gibbons and Annie Lou DuBose Gibbons. He was a graduate of Wofford College and Emory Seminary in Atlanta Georgia. Murray was a minister in the United Methodist Church, having served in South Carolina and California before retiring in 1999. He was the founder of Trinity United Methodist Church of Conway.

He was preceded in death by his parents and two sisters, Melba Faye Gibbons and Audrey Gibbons DiProfio.

Survivors include a brother, Stanley (Mary Beth) Gibbons of Turbeville; a niece, Kelly (Brandon) Foltz of Texas; a nephew, Chad (Kendra) Gibbons of Turbeville; two great-nephews, Gavin Gibbons and Noah Foltz; and a great-niece, Cantey Gibbons.

Memorial services will be held 1 p.m. Saturday, April 7, 2018, at New Zion United Methodist Church, with visitation immediately following the service in the church fellowship hall.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to New Zion United Methodist Church, 5171 Fire Tower Road, New Zion, SC 29111.

Floyd Funeral Home of Olanta is in charge of services.