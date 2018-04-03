Peggy Ann Bradham Otto

Peggy Ann Bradham Otto, 85, widow of Richard L. Otto, died Saturday, March 31, 2018, at her home.

Born Aug. 1, 1932, she was a daughter of the late Cohen Allen Bradham and the late Grace Isabelle Bradham. She was a retired fingerprint technician with the FBI. She was a member of the Eastern Star and First Baptist Church of Manning, where she was a member of the WMU. Mrs. Peggy was a charitable, generous woman who helped her community in many ways. She and her husband enjoyed delivering Meals on Wheels to the seniors of Manning.

Survivors include a daughter, Barbara Otto of Manning; a grandson, Travis Naugle (Heather McLean) of Surfside Beach; a granddaughter, Chrystal Naugle Gorby (Mark) of Fayetteville, Pennsylvania; and seven great-grandchildren.

A memorial service will be held 11 a.m. Friday, April 6, 2018, in the sanctuary of First Baptist Church of Manning, with the Rev. Dr. Philip Reynolds officiating.

The family will receive guests from 10 to 11 a.m. Friday in The Heritage Room of the church, and ,other times at the home, 1114 Pointer Drive in Manning.

Stephens Funeral Home and Crematory, 304 N. Church St. in Manning, is in charge of arrangements, (803) 435-2179.

