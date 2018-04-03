Mobile Library Schedule: Tuesday, April 3
by Staff Reports | April 3, 2018 4:35 am
Last Updated: March 29, 2018 at 9:37 am
The Harvin Clarendon County Mobile Library will stop from 2-4 p.m. today at the Turbeville IGA. For more information, call (803) 435-8633.
No comments yet.
By submitting a comment you grant Manning Live a perpetual license to reproduce your words and name/web site in attribution. Inappropriate and irrelevant comments will be removed at an admin’s discretion. Your email is used for verification purposes only, it will never be shared.