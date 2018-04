Laurence Manning Academy 3rd Quarter Headmaster’s List

EDITOR’S NOTE: The following students were named to the Headmaster’s List for the third quarter of the 2017-18 school year at Laurence Manning Academy. Names are printed exactly as provided by the school, with edits solely for formatting.

SECOND GRADE

Terri Floyd – Logan Finkbeiner, Cade Hodge, Aubree Holmes, Aiden Pack, Krisha Patel, Johonna Patterson, Anna Gail Prescott, and Sadie Robinson.

Anna Lynn Gamble – Daley Boykin, Meredith Coffey, Zach Cornor, Willson Epps, Charleston Hodge, Logan Hudson, Allen Johnson, Landry Lee, Anson McCabe, Miranda Price, Logan Starnes, and Caroline Welch.

Kristen Rembert – Summer Carey, Landon Duke, John William Gainey, John Harper Livingston, Gavin Mathis, and Christian Stermock.

THIRD GRADE

Meagan Glass – Aidan Floyd, Aislin Lea, Lucy McCarron, and Claire Wright.

Courtney Johnson – Wini Eades, Nathan Hyde, McKenzie Mahoney, Norah McCraw, Purav Patel, Shely Patel, and Kaddin Spigner.

Meg Martin – Adelaide Eaddy, Phen Field, Pierson Gamble, Heyward Moore, Cooper Newman, Abigail Tanner, and Mary Madilyn Way.

FOURTH GRADE

Jackie Barwick – Anne Wilder Hartzog, Maddie McCarron, and William Phillips.

Erica Eaddy – Whitley Boykin, Madelyn Coker, Gabrielle Garrison, and Hayden Mitchner.

Rebekah Fraser – Ashley Rae Hodge, Jiya Patel, Lyza Prickelmyer, and Matthew Ragan.

FIFTH GRADE

Kelley Brunson – Lainey Baggette, Dakota Brailsford, Rivers Ann Gardner, Jackson Jolly, and Seth Witherspoon.

Penny Windham – Anna Kate Beane, Beau Carraway, Rory Carter, and Olivia Danback.

SIXTH GRADE

Cam Barrineau, Layken Caines, Katie Clark, Haley Cruse, Savannah Feagin, Carlyn Hill, Brya Jackson, Hugh Jones, Nina Richburg, Saralynn Spivey, and Caroline Weaver.

SEVENTH GRADE

Jordan Baker, Karley Brown, Cadence Coker, Anna Kate DuBose, Henry DuRant, Eva Eaddy, Emily Isgett, Nathan Phan, Parker Tisdale, and Ansley Welch.

EIGHTH GRADE

Emily Anderson, Gray Barrineau, Kassi Beard, Emma Danback, Grace Jones, Clayton Lee, Reese McInnis, Emily Mueller, and Aarsh Patel.

NINTH GRADE

Grace Bodiford, Laura Grace Driggers, Aly Elliott, Gracie Hudson, Johnson Jolly, James Kaiser, Bailey Moore, Britton Morris, Emily Patel, Brooke Reed, Madison Shirley, and Savannah South.

10th GRADE

William Barrineau, Breanna Boykin, Katherine Burns, Alyssa Gottheiner, Walton Jolly, Kaitlyn Jordan, Madison Lew, Carrie Rickenbaker, Shawn Schuessler, Freddy Segura, John Terry, and Bryson Woodard.

11th GRADE

Logan Cruse, Emily Glass, Olivia Jans, Kate Johnson, Laura Helen Johnson, Leah London, Macy Lucas, Elizabeth McInnis, Kaylee Mixon, Mary Ashlyn Moore, Morgan E. Morris, Anna Mueller, Cheyenne Rose, Rachael South, Sarah Faye Turner, Sam Wachter, Kristen Wixey, and Thomas Woodward.

12th GRADE

Ann Bethea Barwick, Abbie Beard, Lauren Bodiford, Alexis Bryan, Emilee Byrd, Bailey Gottheiner, Maia Grams, Mason Ham, Sara Knight Nalley, Lundee Olsen, Abbie Patrick, Carly Prebish, Peyton Reynolds, Caroline Robinson, Marley Rogers, Jordan Sherbert, Dalton Shirley, Brittany Ward, and Anne Williamson.