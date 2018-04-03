George Hubert Hardy Jr.

George Hubert Hardy Jr., 72, husband of Joyce Lee Holladay Hardy, died Sunday, April 1, 2018, at his home.

Born April 10, 1945, in Manning, he was a son of the late George Hubert Hardy Sr. and the late Edith Lorraine Barwick Hardy. He was a member of Cross Roads Bible Fellowship. He was a retired heavy equipment operator.

Survivors besides his wife of 51 years include three sons, Burt Hardy (Shannon) and Wayne Bryant (Vickie) of Manning and Jason Morris of Sumter; two daughters Rachel Lowder (Jack) of Cleveland, TN and Aunde Harrington (Justin) of Manning; nine grandchildren, Austin Harrington, Graci Lowder, Sarah Harrington, Emme Lowder, Hannah Hardy, Maggie Harrington, Blake Hardy, Clint Bryant and Shane Bryant; a brother, Nick Hardy (Janice) of Kingstree; and two sisters, Lorraine Costello (Glenn) and Faye Johnson (Yogi), both of Manning.

A memorial service will be held 11 a.m. Thursday, April 5, 2018, in the sanctuary of Cross Roads Bible Fellowship Church.

Visitation will be held one hour prior to the service at Cross Roads Bible Fellowship, and other times at the home, 1829 N. Brewington Road in Manning.

Memorials may be made to Cross Roads Bible Fellowship, 5546 Paxville Highway, Manning, SC 29102.

Stephens Funeral Home and Crematory, 304 N. Church St. in Manning, is in charge of arrangements, (803) 435-2179.

