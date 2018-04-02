Temporary Library Closing
by Cindy Risher | April 2, 2018 11:05 am
Last Updated: April 2, 2018 at 11:31 am
The Harvin Clarendon County Library will be closed Friday and Saturday for roof replacement. The book drop will not be available during construction, and no overdue fees will be chrged while the library is closed. The library will reopen Monday.
For more information, call (803) 435-8633.
No comments yet.
By submitting a comment you grant Manning Live a perpetual license to reproduce your words and name/web site in attribution. Inappropriate and irrelevant comments will be removed at an admin’s discretion. Your email is used for verification purposes only, it will never be shared.