Summerton Southern Methodist to hold annual Barbecue Chicken Supper

Last Updated: March 15, 2018 at 10:50 am

Summerton Southern Methodist Church will hold its annual Barbecue Chicken Supper from 4-7 p.m. April 7 at the Vernon Way Fellowship Hall. For the convenience of people in the Manning area and those who purchased tickets and requested delivery to Manning, plates will be delivered at 5 p.m. to Walker Tire and Recapping on Mill Street in Manning. Anyone wishing a pate may call (803) 485-8237 before 3 p.m. Saturday. Plates are $8 each.