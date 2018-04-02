by Cindy Risher | April 2, 2018 9:35 am
Last Updated: April 2, 2018 at 9:37 am
Event will be held at Grace Christian Fellowship Church, 2938 Raccoon Rd., Manning, SC 29102
by Cindy Risher | April 2, 2018 9:35 am
Last Updated: April 2, 2018 at 9:37 am
© Copyright 2018 | Manning Live
No comments yet.
By submitting a comment you grant Manning Live a perpetual license to reproduce your words and name/web site in attribution. Inappropriate and irrelevant comments will be removed at an admin’s discretion. Your email is used for verification purposes only, it will never be shared.