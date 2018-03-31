Body found on interstate

Clarendon County Interim Coroner Bucky Mock said his office is unsure whether foul play has anything to do with the discovery of a man’s body under the Exit 119 overpass on Interstate 95 on Friday afternoon.

“We sent the body for an autopsy today,” said Mock on Saturday. “We are unsure whether foul play was involved but will know more later.”

Mock deferred to law enforcement when asked how the body was found. The Clarendon County Sheriff’s Office was not immediately available.

Mock said he believes he already has the identity of the person found.

“We believe it is a male born in 1950 from whom we have identified,” he said. “The autopsy will tell us more this afternoon.”