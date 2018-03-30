Samuel Levy

Samuel “Sam” Levy, 61, husband of Dorothy Mellerson Levy, died Monday, March 26, 2018, at the Medical University of South Carolina hospital in Charleston.

Born March 2, 1957, in Summerton, he was a son of the late James Levy Sr. and Daisy Riley Levy. He was the owner and operator of Sam Levy and Sons Photography Studio.

Funeral services will be held 11 a.m. Saturday, March 31, 2018, at Historic Mt. Zion AME church, 6547 M.W. Rickenbaker Road in Summerton, with the Rev. Samuel L. Davis, pastor, officiating. The Rev. Patrick B. Mellerso will preside, assisted by the Revs. Albert L. Thompson, Harold Conyers and Courtney D. Colleton.

Burial will follow in the churchyard cemetery.

The family will receive friends at the home, 4075 Alex Harvin Highway in Manning.

Services have been entrusted to Samuels Funeral Home LLC of Manning.