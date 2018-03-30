Pet of the Day: Bandit
by Staff Reports | March 30, 2018 6:11 am
Bandit is a 1.5-yer-old male, black-and-white domestic short hair cat. He is very loving but likes to do his own thing. He is current on shots, has been neutered and has tested negative for feline leukemia and AIDS. If you’re interested in this sweet boy, you can fill out an adoption application on A Second Chance Animal Shelter’s website, www.ASecondChanceAnimalShelter.com, and get preapproved.
