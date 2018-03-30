Morris College appoints new summer school director

Morris College officials announced last week that Lorne Lee will serve as the new director for the college’s summer school program. Lee has a bachelor’s degree from the University of Central Oklahoma and a master’s degree from Howard University.

He has taught in higher education since 2004 and began his employment with Morris College in 2010.

The school is currently accepting applications for the 2018 summer session. Students may use the Pell Grant program to pay for summer school after the reinstatement of year-round Pell Grants by the federal government.

For more information, call (803) 934-3225.