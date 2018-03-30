Letter: Reader impressed with perceived District 1 improvements

Last Updated: March 29, 2018 at 8:20 am

I’m very impressed with the achievement (Clarendon School District 1) is receiving. I was so glad ti hear the positive comments Sen. (Kevin) Johnson made at the school board meeting (March 5). He give the district hats off for the hard work they are doing.

I was not at first pleased with some of the decisions made last year, but after seeing the achievement, accomplishment, strong leadership and that the school board is working in the best interest of the students, and not personal agenda, I’m proud to be an Eagle and I know my two little ones are in the best care at St. Paul when they leave home.

Clarendon School District 1, you rock!



EMMIE SHOEMAKER

Summerton