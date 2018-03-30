Letter: Reader impressed with perceived District 1 improvements
I’m very impressed with the achievement (Clarendon School District 1) is receiving. I was so glad ti hear the positive comments Sen. (Kevin) Johnson made at the school board meeting (March 5). He give the district hats off for the hard work they are doing.
I was not at first pleased with some of the decisions made last year, but after seeing the achievement, accomplishment, strong leadership and that the school board is working in the best interest of the students, and not personal agenda, I’m proud to be an Eagle and I know my two little ones are in the best care at St. Paul when they leave home.
Clarendon School District 1, you rock!
EMMIE SHOEMAKER
Summerton
Comment by Paul Martin
March 30, 2018 at 08:18
The district has been doing very well for the past five years, I didn’t like the changes made last year but sometimes change is good, and in this case it worked for our district. We have to give a lot of this credit to the past administration for laying the ground work.
