Letter: Reader curious about future shelter fundraising possibilities

Last Updated: March 29, 2018 at 8:29 am

EDITOR’S NOTE: This was written in response to A Second Chance Animal Shelter holding a fundraiser that featured a meat-based entree and no vegan options.

Just a suggestion for future fundraising events. Is It ever okay for an animal welfare organization to serve meat at a fundraiser? No. Animal nonprofits, especially shelters, humane societies and SPCAs, should care about what happens to all animals, including farmed animals. Fortunately, more and more are doing exactly that.

www.onegreenplanet.org/animalsandnature/animal-welfare-organization-food-for-thought-plant-based



JEANNE JAIN

Manning