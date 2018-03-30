Letter: Reader curious about future shelter fundraising possibilities
by Submitted via Email | March 30, 2018 4:13 pm
EDITOR’S NOTE: This was written in response to A Second Chance Animal Shelter holding a fundraiser that featured a meat-based entree and no vegan options.
Just a suggestion for future fundraising events. Is It ever okay for an animal welfare organization to serve meat at a fundraiser? No. Animal nonprofits, especially shelters, humane societies and SPCAs, should care about what happens to all animals, including farmed animals. Fortunately, more and more are doing exactly that.
JEANNE JAIN
Manning
Comment by Ted E Caddell Sr
March 30, 2018 at 18:26
I THINK EVERYONE should eat what they want and stop sticking their noses into what other people eat. If what you eat is not on the menu then stay away. I am starting a new club called P.E.T.A. People Eating Tasty Animals
