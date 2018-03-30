If you see an old lady … with lots of books

Last Updated: March 29, 2018 at 7:35 am

I love to read. When I was young, my grandmother taught me the alphabet. I guess she was the equivalent of kindergarten today. By the time I was 6, I was reading an old-time newssheet called, “The Grit.” I even have a picture of me reading the paper as I traveled the dirt path that led between grandmother’s house and mine.

As I got older, I wanted to read so badly that when I was put to bed, I got the flashlight and read under the covers. Now I got to the town library and get four books about every 10 days. I read three at a time: one in the bathroom, one at my easy chair, and one by my bed. I just enjoy the pleasure of the beauty of words.

One of the books I recall with fondness is called “The Greatest Salesman in the World” by Og Mandino. It is the story of a traveler who opens a scroll at different points in his travels, and here are the points of each scroll:

1. I will form good habits. Today, I am a new person with a new life.

2. I will greet this day with love in my heart. Most of all I will love myself.

3. I will persist until I succeed. I will never allow a day to end with failure.

4. I am nature’s greatest miracle. I have a purpose and I am a miracle.

5. I will live this day as if it is my last. My last must be my best and if not my last, I will fall to my knees and give thanks.

6. Today, I will master my emotions. When I do this I will master myself.

7. I will laugh at the world. Laughter is one of nature’s greatest gifts.

8. Today I will multiply my value. I will work to make the next hour better than this one.

9. I will act now. This is the time, this is the place and I am that person.

10. I will pray for guidance. I will pray that I become all God has planned for me.

P.S. at the end of the trip when we see the traveler, it is St. Paul as he travels the world preaching the gospel.

I love this small book and never fail to think it is the best set of resolutions to start any new year or just inspiring to read.

I taught my children to love reading and have found it to be a great way to achieve in school. Of course, actual books are almost disappearing as the kids use videos and kindles. But I still like to feel the pages going through my fingers, especially the newspaper for the day.

I hope others will find the same pleasure and remember the library is full of thoughtful and inspiring and adventuresome books. Go visit. It has changed and is not the same quiet place we remember from our youth. Now there are computers and children visiting and story telling … and a new generation to love books.

I still love to read just before going to sleep but thank goodness this little old lady doesn’t have to get the flashlight and hide under the covers anymore.

God love you and so do I.