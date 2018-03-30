Constituent services shop offers help with federal agencies

Scott Tim

As an elected official, my job is not to only represent, but to serve the people of South Carolina. I prioritize providing effective and timely constituent services to all of his fellow South Carolinians. This week, I want to make sure South Carolinians know about all of the services my offices provide!

Whether it be assistance with a federal agency, scheduling a D.C. tour, getting special recognition or commemoration, or providing opportunities for students across the state, my team and I are here to help.

I am committed to making sure my offices provide the best service to the people of South Carolina. My Constituent Service Representatives are currently helping South Carolinians with issues ranging from veterans’ affairs, passports, Social Security, FEMA, IRS and and Department of State/Immigration.

A representative’s role is to inquire about questions or concerns a constituent has in helping navigate a federal agency. Common requests often involve applications for Social Security; veterans’ or other federal benefits; obtaining a missing record or payment from a federal agency; or assistance with any federal agency.

While my office is limited in how much it can directly intervene in an agency’s decision making process on behalf of a particular case, federal agencies are often responsive to Congressional inquiries and staff will always do their best to help the people of South Carolina receive a fair response to their problem.

My offices also have many opportunities for students all across the state. Each semester, I offer students the opportunity to intern at any of my state or D.C. offices, where they gain valuable experience in a Congressional office, create connections across the state and even earn college course credit.

In addition, I have the privilege of nominating a limited number of students to four of the five service academies every year. Each year, my offices go through hundreds of applications to assist me in my nomination decisions. I am happy to be able to nominate some of the finest South Carolina students to these honorable academies.

I also welcome the opportunity to help recognize and congratulate South Carolinians on their accomplishments. I am happy to send a special recognition to someone that is celebrating a major milestone or lifetime achievement, or even have a flag flown in honor of someone. Some common reasons for recognition include public office appointments; acts of heroism or citizenship; or key awards or honors. Additionally, I will submit certain special recognitions into the Congressional Record.

For constituents traveling to Washington, D.C., we encourage them to give our office a call! D.C. staff and interns provide tours of the Capitol on a first-come, first-served basis. You can find more information, and request a tour by visiting bit.ly/2pOzEVr.

One of my top priorities is to make sure I am serving my fellow South Carolinians to the best of my ability. I am pleased to offer all of the services that we do, and am proud of all of the South Carolinians we have helped and will help in the future!