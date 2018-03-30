Community remembers late photographer, businessman

For Manning Mayor Julia Nelson, Sam Levy and Son Photography owner Sam Levy was the ideal businessowner to work with.

“Sam Levy was a visionary,” she said. “He often approached me with positive ideas to ameliorate our downtown.”

Levy, 61, husband of Dorothy Mellerson Levy, died Monday, March 26, 2018, at the Medical University of South Carolina hospital in Charleston.

Born March 2, 1957, in Summerton, he was a son of the late James Levy Sr. and Daisy Riley Levy. He was the owner and operator of Sam Levy and Son Photography Studio.

“Sam was a great photographer,” said friend Jacquelyn Smith Anthony in an email. “The photos he took will be cherished memories for us and all those that stood before the lens of his camera.”Patricia Pringle said that Levy would “definitely be missed from his service and involvement in community affairs and also as a friend.”

Nelson agreed.

“I really admired his willingness to volunteer to be part of the positive change in our community,” she said. “My thoughts and prayers are with his family.”

Debi Love called Levy a “wonderful man.”

“I really appreciated the wonderful memories he captured of my girls over the year,” she said.

Sen. Kevin L. Johnson Jr. called Levy a “friend and supporter.”

“He was an astute businessman who believed in giving back to the community,” Johnson said. “He will be sorely missed. Our thoughts and prayers are with his family.”

The family will receive friends at the home, 4075 Alex Harvin Highway in Manning.

Services will be announced by Samuels Funeral Home LLC of Manning.