Clarendon 2 board recognizes MJHS teacher
by Staff Reports | March 30, 2018 1:05 am
Last Updated: March 29, 2018 at 5:07 am
Clarendon School District 2 Board of Trustees recognized teacher Manning Junior High School teacher Alina Costea at its most recent monthly meeting for receiving a grant through Walmart for Wellness.
No comments yet.
By submitting a comment you grant Manning Live a perpetual license to reproduce your words and name/web site in attribution. Inappropriate and irrelevant comments will be removed at an admin’s discretion. Your email is used for verification purposes only, it will never be shared.