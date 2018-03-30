ManningLive

by | March 30, 2018 1:43 pm

Last Updated: March 30, 2018 at 3:30 pm

This event will be held at Grace Christian Fellowship Church, 2938 Raccoon Rd, Manning, SC 29102.

comments » 1

  1. Comment by christie

    March 30, 2018 at 15:08

    I don’t see an address on this ad. Can anyone help?

By submitting a comment you grant Manning Live a perpetual license to reproduce your words and name/web site in attribution. Inappropriate and irrelevant comments will be removed at an admin’s discretion. Your email is used for verification purposes only, it will never be shared.

© Copyright 2018 | Manning Live