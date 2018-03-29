Prom 2018: Aysa S. Owens
by Staff Reports | March 29, 2018 2:41 am
Last Updated: March 28, 2018 at 9:51 pm
Aysa S. Owens attended Manning High School’s junior prom over the weekend. Send your prom pictures to editorial@manninglive.com.
by Staff Reports | March 29, 2018 2:41 am
Last Updated: March 28, 2018 at 9:51 pm
Aysa S. Owens attended Manning High School’s junior prom over the weekend. Send your prom pictures to editorial@manninglive.com.
© Copyright 2018 | Manning Live
No comments yet.
By submitting a comment you grant Manning Live a perpetual license to reproduce your words and name/web site in attribution. Inappropriate and irrelevant comments will be removed at an admin’s discretion. Your email is used for verification purposes only, it will never be shared.