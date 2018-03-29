Pet of the Day: Amigo

Amigo is a 3.5-year-old male Chihuahua mix weighing about 10 pounds. He is current on all his shots, has been neutered and has tested negative for heart worms.

He is a sweet boy who loves to be held. If you are interested in this little boy, come by A Second Chance Animal Shelter and check him out. Or go on the website, www.ASecondChanceAnimalShelter.com, and fill out an adoption application.