Pet of the Day: Amigo
by Staff Reports | March 29, 2018 6:04 am
Amigo is a 3.5-year-old male Chihuahua mix weighing about 10 pounds. He is current on all his shots, has been neutered and has tested negative for heart worms.
He is a sweet boy who loves to be held. If you are interested in this little boy, come by A Second Chance Animal Shelter and check him out. Or go on the website, www.ASecondChanceAnimalShelter.com, and fill out an adoption application.
No comments yet.
By submitting a comment you grant Manning Live a perpetual license to reproduce your words and name/web site in attribution. Inappropriate and irrelevant comments will be removed at an admin’s discretion. Your email is used for verification purposes only, it will never be shared.