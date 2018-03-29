Letter: Sheriff should be proud of deputy’s off-duty activities

EDITOR’S NOTE: This was a response to a story about a local sheriff’s deputy who has opened his own boxing club and is starting programs for children in the community.

Gabe Blackwell’s sheriff should be very proud of the dedication this young man gives to his community in both law enforcement and helping keep a community fit. (This is) not to mention the more youth you keep occupied in positive activities, the better chance we as society don’t lose them to the streets. Keep doing great things Mr. Blackwell.



MARIE MORRIS

Manning