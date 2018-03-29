Horry County man arrested for exploitation of a minor

South Carolina Attorney General Alan Wilson announced Tuesday the arrest of Laine Ormond Crawford Clark, Jr., 27, of Conway, on 10 charges connected to the exploitation of a minor. Internet Crimes Against Children (ICAC) Task Force investigators with the Horry County Sheriff’s Office made the arrest. Investigators with Homeland Security Investigations (HSI), also a member of the state’s ICAC Task Force, assisted with this investigation.

Investigators state Clark possessed multiple files of child pornography.

Clark was arrested on March 23, 2018. He is charged with 10 counts of third-degree sexual exploitation of a minor, a felony offense punishable by up to 10 years’ imprisonment on each count.

The case will be prosecuted by the Attorney General’s Office.

Wilson stressed all defendants are presumed innocent unless and until they are proven guilty in a court of law.