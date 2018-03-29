Gallery 3: District 2 Arts Extravaganza
by Staff Reports | March 29, 2018 3:40 pm
Last Updated: March 28, 2018 at 10:42 pm
Clarendon School District 2 hosted an Arts Extravaganza last week that featured art from students of all grades, along with musical performances at Weldon Auditorium. This is the third of three galleries.
