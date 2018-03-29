Clarendon 2 board recognizes Shadd
by Staff Reports | March 29, 2018 4:01 pm
Last Updated: March 29, 2018 at 5:04 am
Clarendon School District 2 Board of Trustees recognized Jonathan Shadd at their most recent monthly meeting for winning first place in the South Carolina FFA Upper Greenhand Creed Speaking Contest. He is shown here with Board Chairman Arthur Moyd and Superintendent John Tindal.
