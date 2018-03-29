B-Team Lady Swampcats defeat Calhoun Academy

The Laurence Manning Academy B-team softball team earned a 15-5 win over Calhoun Academy on Monday away from home. The win brought the team’s record to 6-2. Hannah Kate Graham won on the mound, striking out 10 while walking just four in six innings. Lindsey Barwick and Anna Marie Beard both led the Lady Swampcats on offense, going 3-for-4. Barwick had a triple, double and three RBI; Beard had a double and three RBI. Emily Anderson made an inside-the-park home run out of her two hits. She also had three RBI. Kaleigh Warren went 2-for-4 with a double and two RBI. Mary Louise Kinlaw had three hits and an RBI.