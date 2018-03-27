Dooley honored by Clarendon 2 board
by Submitted via Email | March 27, 2018 2:55 am
Last Updated: March 27, 2018 at 9:38 am
Thomas Dooley was honored by the Clarendon School District 2 Board of Trustees during their most recent meeting for being named a South Carolina Junior Scholar. He is shown here with Board Chairman Arthur Moyd and Superintendent John Tindal.
No comments yet.
By submitting a comment you grant Manning Live a perpetual license to reproduce your words and name/web site in attribution. Inappropriate and irrelevant comments will be removed at an admin’s discretion. Your email is used for verification purposes only, it will never be shared.