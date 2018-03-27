ManningLive

Dooley honored by Clarendon 2 board

by | March 27, 2018 2:55 am

Last Updated: March 27, 2018 at 9:38 am

Thomas Dooley was honored by the Clarendon School District 2 Board of Trustees during their most recent meeting for being named a South Carolina Junior Scholar. He is shown here with Board Chairman Arthur Moyd and Superintendent John Tindal.

