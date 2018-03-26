Trulsen recognized by District 2 board
by Submitted via Facebook | March 26, 2018 2:04 pm
The Clarendon School District 2 Board of Trustees recognized media specialist Bonnie Trulsen during its most recent meeting for receiving a Bright Ideas Grant from Santee Electric Cooperative Inc.
No comments yet.
By submitting a comment you grant Manning Live a perpetual license to reproduce your words and name/web site in attribution. Inappropriate and irrelevant comments will be removed at an admin’s discretion. Your email is used for verification purposes only, it will never be shared.