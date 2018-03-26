Samuel Levy
by Samuels Funeral Home LLC | March 26, 2018 9:26 pm
Samuel “Sam” Levy, 61, husband of Dorothy Mellerson Levy, died Monday, March 26, 2018, at the Medical University of South Carolina hospital in Charleston.
Born March 2, 1957, in Summerton, he was a son of the late James Levy Sr. and Daisy Riley Levy. He was the owner and operator of Sam Levy and Sons Photography Studio.
The family will receive friends at the home, 4075 Alex Harvin Highway in Manning.
Services will be announced by Samuels Funeral Home LLC of Manning.
Comment by B. Mellerson
March 26, 2018 at 22:41
My prayers for my aunt 😘🙏🏾😢
Comment by Patricia Pringle
March 26, 2018 at 22:59
My prayers and condolences goes to the family. Sam will definitely be missed from his service and involvement in community affairs and also as a friend.
Comment by Georgia Hibbert
March 26, 2018 at 23:23
My condolences to the Levy and Mellerson family.
Comment by Patricia Hill
March 26, 2018 at 23:30
My sincere and deepest condolences to the family and friends. He will truly be missed but never forgotten. I send my thoughts and prayers.
Comment by Jeffrey Betrand
March 26, 2018 at 23:35
My condolences to the Levy family ,my heartfelt prayers and my longtime friendship to the family.
Comment by Jake Witherspoon
March 26, 2018 at 23:48
The pictures he has taken, froze time, I (we) will always remember how he capture the light, made me look better, rest my brother, our prays are with your family!
Comment by Sandra Stukes James
March 27, 2018 at 00:05
My prayers and condolences
Comment by Gloria Brown
March 27, 2018 at 01:57
Prayers to your family…
Comment by Pearline White
March 27, 2018 at 03:08
Condolences to the family. Love All
Comment by Jacquelyn (Smith) Anthony & Horace Anthony
March 27, 2018 at 08:17
Our heartfelt sympathy go out to the Levy and Mellerson family.
Our thoughts and prayers are with you.
Sam was a great photographer, the photos he took will be cherished memories for us and all those that stood before the lens of his camera.
With deepest sympathy
Jackie (Smith) Anthony & Horace Anthony
Columbia SC
Comment by Robert Mitchell
March 27, 2018 at 08:59
Samuel was truly a staple in the community. Your infectious smile and warm personality will be missed.
Prayers of comfort and condolences to your family.
Comment by Thomasina Riley
March 27, 2018 at 09:45
Sending my condolences to the LEVY FAMILY
Comment by Gwendolyn Davis
March 27, 2018 at 10:49
My condolences go’s to the family SIP
Comment by Cathy Gilbert
March 27, 2018 at 12:12
Sam was a fine man and a great friend to me when I was editor of the newspapers. Many times I called on him to bail me out of a situation that needed a photographer and his sports photography was without equal. My prayera for Mrs Dorothy and their sons. His death is a great loss for Clarendon County.
