Samuel Levy

Samuel “Sam” Levy, 61, husband of Dorothy Mellerson Levy, died Monday, March 26, 2018, at the Medical University of South Carolina hospital in Charleston.

Born March 2, 1957, in Summerton, he was a son of the late James Levy Sr. and Daisy Riley Levy. He was the owner and operator of Sam Levy and Sons Photography Studio.

The family will receive friends at the home, 4075 Alex Harvin Highway in Manning.

Services will be announced by Samuels Funeral Home LLC of Manning.