Letter: Stop treating students like criminals
by Submitted by Reader | March 26, 2018 1:53 pm
Last week, while in Manning, I was shocked to see that Clarendon County School District 2 is still using the Sheriff’s Department headquarters as a school bus stop (for over a decade now)!
As I followed the deputy in his patrol car following the bus to the Monarch Academy in Alcolu, I could not think of one other district that treats its students like common criminals with such a disregard for dignity and respect.
Our students who attend the alternative school aren’t criminals! If they were, they would be expelled or arrested and sent to the Department of Juvenile Justice.
The majority of them are there for behavior problems. So why the Sheriff’s Department? Intimidation, fear, disrespect?
I certainly understand the sensitivity to school safety, but this is clearly out of bounds. Surely there are other places in Manning to use for a bus stop. The parking lot of the District office, the far corner of the high school parking lot or some other location?
This clearly reminds me that some 15 years ago, innocent citizens in Clarendon County were being forced to go to the County Jail and then Sheriff’s Department to apply for Section Eight housing assistance.
This practice was only changed after being challenged.
This is just as bad and must end!
Lastly, I will answer two anticipated questions. Yes, the board is aware. I personally informed the board two years ago.
Yes, last week, 90 percent of the students at the Sheriff’s Department bus stop were African Americans.
We can and must do better; stop treating our students like criminals!
ALEXANDER ‘HERC’ CONYERS
Manning
comments » 8
Comment by Barry
March 26, 2018 at 14:48
There are consequences for bad behavior, regardless of your race or ethnicity.
Comment by Jesus Take the Wheel
March 26, 2018 at 16:30
If we can get elected school board, there will be a lot of needed changes. But as long as they are appointed, things will remain the same. Clarendon School District 2 has the worse school board ever.
Comment by Really?
March 26, 2018 at 16:33
So it’s about race? Seems you are implying that because 90 percent of children being dropped off are African Americans so that means this must be racially motivated. The system cannot help what race of people are having behaviorial issues. There are consequences to actions no matter what race or religion you are. Society pacifying that and down playing it is what has gotten America in the predicament it is in. Students can be criminals. We see it on the news everyday. Keep doing what you are doing Clarendon County.
Comment by Alex Conyers
March 26, 2018 at 16:55
Absolutely not about race. If the numbers were reversed, I would still be concerned because, no student regardless of race should be sent to the Sheriff’s Department to catch a bus!
Comment by Lori
March 26, 2018 at 19:41
Mr. Conyers,
The majority of the students enrolled in the Monarch Academy are there in lieu of being expelled. This is an opportunity for these students to continue with their education and hopefully not lose a year or fall behind. As others have said, there are consequences to poor behavior. District Two is not trying to embarrass or hurt any of our students. Quite the opposite. We take great pride in our schools and every one of our students. Now, if you are so concerned, mar I suggest you volunteer for the many opportunities afforded concerned citizens and became a volunteer in any or all of our schools. Many students, of all races, could use your guidance.
Comment by John
March 26, 2018 at 20:01
People when are y’all going to learn to ignore idiots and there stories such as these… it is definently race motivated or it would have never been brought up. But if the school district ignored this and let them be expelled or put in jail on their own it would be because the district didn’t care about them just because of race… we can’t win people as long as there are idiots such as this one trying to stir turmoil.
Comment by Lee
March 27, 2018 at 09:45
I agree John. If we continue to do what we’re doing there’s a problem. If we stop and something happens then we have another problem. There are people out there looking to bring up an issue about anything. No one can make everyone happy.
I think there needs to be a push for personal responsibility. I’m so sick of everyone looking for someone to blame. We have much bigger problems to worry about than to sit around assigning blame for someone’s issue.
Comment by PT
March 27, 2018 at 11:32
Alex Conyers commented: “Yes, last week, 90 percent of the students at the Sheriff’s Department bus stop were African Americans.”
Alex Conyers commented: “Absolutely not about race.”
Somebody needs to make up his mind.
– PT Out
