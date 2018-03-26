Letter: Stop treating students like criminals

Last week, while in Manning, I was shocked to see that Clarendon County School District 2 is still using the Sheriff’s Department headquarters as a school bus stop (for over a decade now)!

As I followed the deputy in his patrol car following the bus to the Monarch Academy in Alcolu, I could not think of one other district that treats its students like common criminals with such a disregard for dignity and respect.

Our students who attend the alternative school aren’t criminals! If they were, they would be expelled or arrested and sent to the Department of Juvenile Justice.

The majority of them are there for behavior problems. So why the Sheriff’s Department? Intimidation, fear, disrespect?

I certainly understand the sensitivity to school safety, but this is clearly out of bounds. Surely there are other places in Manning to use for a bus stop. The parking lot of the District office, the far corner of the high school parking lot or some other location?

This clearly reminds me that some 15 years ago, innocent citizens in Clarendon County were being forced to go to the County Jail and then Sheriff’s Department to apply for Section Eight housing assistance.

This practice was only changed after being challenged.

This is just as bad and must end!

Lastly, I will answer two anticipated questions. Yes, the board is aware. I personally informed the board two years ago.

Yes, last week, 90 percent of the students at the Sheriff’s Department bus stop were African Americans.

We can and must do better; stop treating our students like criminals!

ALEXANDER ‘HERC’ CONYERS

Manning