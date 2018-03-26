EXCELLENT RATING

On March 21st the Manning High School Symphonic Band traveled to West Ashley High School to participate in the South Carolina Band Director’s Association Concert Performance Assessment. The Concert Performance Assessment consists of two parts. The first part is a stage performance with two prepared pieces of adequate grade level. The second part is the sight reading component where the teacher has six minutes to teach the piece to the students without them playing in the teaching period, and then performing the piece for the judges after time is called. Students performed well on stage and in sight reading. The Manning High School Symphonic band received a rating of Excellent rating overall in both Stage Performance and Sight Reading. Mr. Jefferson is proud of the progress he has seen in his students and continues to push for even more musical excellence. Congratulations to the amazing ensemble!