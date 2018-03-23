Thank You From Second Chance

The Second Chance Animal Shelter’s 6th Annual Lasagna Dinner and Silent Auction was a sold-out success! Thanks to the excellent food prepared by Chef Ted Brownell, Sous Chef Steve Brazeau, and Rosemary Warner’s team of bakers—Barbara Adams, Kathy Brazeau, Clay Clark, Debi Fischer, Carol Gallagher, Carolyn Moynihan, Margaret Shreve, and Kathy Zeitschel—no one left hungry. The lovely decorations were created by the combined talents of Patty Whetsell, Helen Brailsford of the Garden House Floral Studio, and Debi Ross, whose card stock flowers graced each table. Shelter Office Manager Sherri Arment and Rescue Coordinator Leslie Billups provided the statistics and story details that highlighted the shelter’s accomplishments.

The huge array of items donated for the silent auction kept the bidding going until the last moment, and the 50/50 raffle and PAWS of Valor quilt raffle brought in lots of money. Special thanks go to Marion and Art Pickens and Jim Wieszczyk for their super raffle sales techniques and Linda Keefer, who made the beautiful quilt. Thanks also to the many volunteers–Barbara and Gary Adams, Sherri Arment, Von Corbett, Carol Gallagher, Janet Goodwin, Donna Green, Penny Hodge, Ruthie Holmes, Bruce Kriebel, Rob Little, Karen and Richard Long, Janet Meleney, Art and Marion Pickens, LeeAnne Rose, Donna and Mike Stegmoyer, Rosemary Warner, Patty and Herb Whetsell, Jim Wieszczyk, and Kathy and Leonard Zeitschel—all the duties from setting up to cleaning up were performed admirably.

Silent Auctions are never successful without the support of area businesses and individuals. Diane Ambroggio again generously donated 2 nights at her Ocean Isle Beach House. And Dr. Marva Williams again gave us lovely heavy-duty dinner and dessert plates and flatware. Special thanks also goes to the many who donated auction items and door prizes: Advance Auto Parts, Ages Antiques, Ambe Liquors, Amelia Cannon, Anderson Pharmacy, Andrea at The Studio, Aycock-Richardson Monuments, Baker’s Sweets, Belk, Belladonna, Big T Jewelers, Artist Tom Brown, Brunson’s Nursery, Brunson’s Pharmacy, Burger Chick, C. Anthony, Ceva, Clarendon County Chamber of Commerce, Chic & Shared Treasures, Cissy’s at the Studio, Clarendon Gas, Clark’s Restaurant, The Cookie Box, Patti Conroy, Country Pride Restaurant, Cut-n-Up, D&H Barbecue, , Doolallies, E&E Feed, Five Guys, Frank’s Car Wash, Gibson’s Flower Shop, Betty Reese of the Gift Box, Ginger’s Flower Shop, Goat Island Restaurant, Janet Goodwin, Susan Jamieson, Lake Marion Artisans, Le Mer Tanning Studio, Lucy’s Cupcakes, Mac’s Place Spirits, Manning Feed and Seed, I. Manning, Manning IGA, Manning Restaurant, Merle Norman, John & Stacy Miller, Moe’s Southwest Grille, The Monkey Grinder, The Mooing Elephant, Samantha Murray at Studio 1916, Naomi & Warner, New Dawn Salon at Studio 1916, The Olive Tree, Outback Steakhouse, Palmetto Outdoors, Plantation Café, Porter Jack’s, Prothro Chevrolet, Quality Shipping & Printing, “Scottie & Beastie,” Silver Paper, Simply Southern Bistro, Simpson’s Manning, Smith’s Exxon, Southern Lighting, Staples, Donna Stegmoyer, Susie’s Boutique, The Dog House, The Shoppe on Brooks, Today’s Styles, Tractor Supply, Uline, Vacuums and More, Wally’s Hardware, Wen Lily’s, and Yucatan Restaurant.

The dinner would not have been a success without the generosity of time, talents, and donations of all the above-mentioned people and businesses—and we truly hope we haven’t missed any—as well as those who bought dinner tickets, raffle tickets and auction items. Thanks to all of you for helping us continue to do our very best for the dogs, cats, puppies and kittens in our care.

Sincerely,

Anne Little, Donna Stegmoyer, and Patty Whetsell

Co-Chairs of the Fundraiser